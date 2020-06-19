Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura: Japanese economic activity is beginning to increase again

Having upwardly revised the economic assessment for the first time since January 2018, diplomats from Japan started spreading optimism. The latest among them was Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Economy Minister, who suggested that the world’s third-largest economy is witnessing upbeat signs.

The key diplomat said that economic activity in Japan is beginning to increase again.

Separate updates also suggest that Tokyo has lifted all coronavirus (COVID-19)-led restrictions on businesses.

USD/JPY remains defiant…

Despite Japanese yen positive headlines, USD/JPY stays stuck below 107.00 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.