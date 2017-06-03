Japan's economy has continued its moderate recovery trend - BoJ's Masai

Japan's economy has continued its moderate recovery trend - BoJ's MasaiBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Takako Masai, a member of the BoJ's Policy Board, gave a speech at a seminar hosted by the Embassy of Japan in Zurich.
Key highlights
- Private consumption has shown some signs of improvement recently
- Corporate profits have been at record high levels, but firms have been taking a cautious view on the outlook
- The stabilization of energy prices has a positive impact on Japan's economy
- Favorable employment situation and household sentiment
- Japan's economy has continued its moderate recovery trend
- Business fixed investment has been on a moderate uptrend
- Japan's economy is expected to turn to a moderate expansion
- Slowdown in emerging economies and yen appreciation are likely to exert downward pressure for the time being
- The year-on-year rate of change in the CPI (all items less fresh food) is likely to increase from about 0 percent and become slightly positive, due mainly to the negative contribution of energy prices dissipating