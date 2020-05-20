Japan’s Deputy Head of Covid-19 Panel: Possible to see a new infection wave before winter

Japan's Deputy Head of the coronavirus panel, Shigeru Omi, warned in a statement on Wednesday, it is possible to see a new infection wave before winter.

This comes as the Japanese government is considering lifting the State of Emergency for Osaka and surrounding areas on Thursday. The easing of the restrictions in Tokyo doesn’t seem in the near future. As on Tuesday, Tokyo reported just five new cases of coronavirus.

The government lifted the state of emergency for 39 of 47 prefectures in the country last week.

Market reaction

The yen bulls are recovering ground after the overnight tumble, with USD/JPY now wavering around 107.75, having faced rejection once again at 108.00.

The mixed tone on the Asian markets amid fears over the virus spread and trade tensions continue to underpin the haven demand for the JPY.