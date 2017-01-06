Japan's data pulse: economy likely to continue expending - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac noted that Japan’s data pulse has been volatile this year and is currently firmly neutral.

Key Quotes:

"The Bank of Japan argues that, "Japan's economy is likely to continue expanding and maintain growth at a pace above its potential, mainly through fiscal 2018, on the back of highly accommodative financial conditions and the effects of the government's large-scale stimulus measures, with the growth rates in overseas economies increasing moderately.”

Looking further ahead, the BoJ continues, “In fiscal 2019, the economy is expected to continue expanding, although the growth pace is projected to decelerate due to a cyclical slowdown in business fixed investment and the effects of the scheduled consumption tax hike.”