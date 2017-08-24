Japan’s core CPI rises for the 7th straight month in July

Japan’s core CPI rises for the 7th straight month in JulyBy Dhwani Mehta
The BOJ is seen gradually reaching its 2% price target, as today’s Japanese core CPI release showed that the consumer prices ex-volatile items rose for the seventh straight session in the month of July.
Tokyo core consumer prices rose 0.5% in July, while, nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, came in line with estimates and followed a 0.4% gain in June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.