Japan’s Aso: State of emergency to affect economy in Q1

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said that the state of emergency is likely to have an adverse effect on the economy in the January-March quarter (Q1 2021).
However, he was quick to add that ‘it is too early to predict what will happen beyond that.”
Earlier today, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government will consider expanding coronavirus state of emergency if needed.
