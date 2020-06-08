Japan’s Aso: Set aside $92B in emergency budget to prepare for “protracted war” against coronavirus

While presenting the parliament with the second extra budget for approval to fund a USD1.1 trillion stimulus package to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said this emergency budget to prepare for a “protracted-war” against the outbreak.

Key quotes

“While setting eyes on a protracted war, we must take all possible measures and top up emergency reserves in order to flexibly respond to changes in the situation.”

“At least 5 trillion yen is needed in case the second and third wave of infections turn the situation very severe ... Another 5 trillion yen must be secured so that we can swiftly respond to any situation.”

“Half the 10-trillion-yen reserves would be spent to help firms keep employment and pay rents, and to boost medical care.”

With the second budget, emergency reserves have totaled 12 trillion yen for the current fiscal year, when taken together with what was earmarked in the initial budget and the first stimulus adopted in April, per Reuters.

USD/JPY ranges around 109.50

USD/JPY is little changed on the above comments, keeping its range play intact around 109.50. The spot is down 0.11% on the day, having bounced-off 109.38 lows.