Japan’s Aso: Not considering now reviewing primary budget goal

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, the government doesn’t have any plans to review the primary budget goal, at the moment.

“We can avoid a credit rating downgrade if stimulus spending succeeds in reviving the economy,” Aso added.

USD/JPY rides the renewed risk-on wave

USD/JPY bounce back to around 107.20, staging a solid comeback after White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro walked back on his comments that the trade deal with China is over.

The comments by Aso have little to no impact on the yen, as the risk sentiment dominates Asia.