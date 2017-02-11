Japan’s Aso: Kuroda's monetary easing has weakened yen, supporting exporters

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting the following headlines.

BoJ Kuroda's monetary easing has weakened yen, supporting exporters.

Coordination between fiscal, monetary policies has worked well under Kuroda.

Expects Trump-Abe meeting to focus more on security than economy given severe geopolitical situation in region.

Abe instructed me to secure end to deflation, proceed with fiscal consolidation.