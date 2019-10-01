Japan’s Aso: Japan’s economy 'clearly recovering', ready for tax hike

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso was reported by Reuters last minutes, responding to the questions on the sales tax hike that took effect on Tuesday, October 1st.

Understanding of why sales tax is being raised has deepened compared to the previous rise.

Japan’s economy is clearly recovering, when asked why sales tax can be raised now after govt postponed rise twice.

Hearing that there have been no last-minute buying sprees as with last tax hike.