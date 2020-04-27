Japan’s Aso: It’s up to the BOJ to decide the details of policy steps

Ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy decision, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso came out on the wires and noted that it’s up to the BOJ to decide the details of policy steps.

Further comments

Continue to expect BOJ to support financial stability and support firms' cash flow. Expect BOJ to make efforts to achieve price target. Economic growth is needed for fiscal health.

USD/JPY awaits BOJ for fresh direction

USD/JPY continues to trade in familiar ranges around 107.50, as markets await the BOJ monetary policy decision and its quarterly economic outlook for a fresh direction.

Last week, BOJ was reported to likely remove the cap on the bond-buying at its shortened policy meeting while downgrading the economic forecasts, in the face of the coronavirus crisis.