Japan’s Aso: Hope to start cash payouts in May

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso was out on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that he hopes to start cash payouts in May.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe said, “the government is considering making cash payouts of 100,000 yen to everyone."

FX implications

USD/JPY was last seen trading at 107.68, flirting with daily lows of 107.65 while moving further away from daily tops of 108.08.