Japan’s Aso expects weak JPY, strong USD to continue in first half of year

Japan’s Aso expects weak JPY, strong USD to continue in first half of yearBy Dhwani Mehta
Japanese finance minister Taro Aso was on the wires earlier on the day, via Reuters, commenting on Trumponomics as well on the yen outlook.
Key Quotes:
Expecting Japan economic recovery, domestic demand driven
Trump introducing element of uncertainty for economy
FX policy should be discussed in an international context, must keep close dialogue with US
Expects weak JPY, strong USD to continue in first half of year