Japan’s Aso: BOJ’s policy decisions in April, May yielding results

Following the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) June monetary policy decision on Tuesday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said that the central bank’s monetary policy decisions announced in April and May are yielding results, as money supply data has shown year-on-year gains.

BOJ is playing a big role in the money supply increase, Aso added.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is paring back gains to trade around 107.50, up 0.17% on a daily basis. The spot hit a high of 107.64 in the last hour.