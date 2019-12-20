Japan’s Aso: Aiming to achieve economic growth and fiscal reform with FY 2020/21 budget

Japanese Finance Minister Aso is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments after the Japanese Cabinet approved a record budget of JPY 102.7 trillion earlier this Friday.

Key Quotes:

Aiming to achieve economic growth and fiscal reform with FY 2020/21 budget.

No change to our aim of balancing the primary budget by fiscal 2025/26.

We are not overestimating FY 2020/21 tax revenue.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY trades listless around 109.30, unfazed by the budget approval news and higher Treasury yields-driven US dollar strength. Focus shifts to US Q3 GDP data and trade updates.