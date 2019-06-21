More comments are flowing in from the Japanese Vice Finance Minister Asakawa, as he now speaks about the exchange rate.

Will have to voice concern if exchange rates move in a way that cannot be explained by economic fundamentals.

We have been watching markets carefully yesterday and today.

G20 policy coordination is important because there is no guarantee how long current global economic strength will be sustained.

Expectations on outlook of Fed policy moving bond yields, spilling over to forex market.