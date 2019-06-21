Japan’s Asakawa: Will act appropriately if there are excessive forex movements

Japanese Vice Minister of Finance Masatsugu Asakawa was back on the wires, a while ago, making some comments following his meeting with the key Japanese officials.
There is slightly nervous movement in markets.
Will keep closely monitoring markets for now.
Can't forecast direction in which USD/JPY will go.
Fed rate cuts have not been decided yet.
Supports Kuroda and BOJ's monetary policy.
Forex volatility is not positive.
Will act appropriately if there are excessive forex movements.
