Japan’s Asakawa: Japan will proceed with scheduled sales tax hike in October void of Lehman-scale crisis

The Japanese Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa is on the wires again, now commenting on the planned sales tax hike due in October.

As PM Abe and FinMin Aso have said, Japan will proceed with a scheduled sales tax hike in October void of Lehman-scale crisis.

As shown in G20 communique's language on the global economy, there is no Lehman-scale crisis now.

Japan won't take sides on US-China trade friction, our stance is to not take steps that violate WTO rules.

On digital tax, G20 agreement will likely be about fusing various ideas proposed by countries rather than choosing one or the other.