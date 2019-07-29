Japan's Abe unlikely to meet S. Korea's Moon at UN in September - Sankei

The Japanese daily, the Sankei, reported on Monday, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is unlikely to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the United Nations (UN) general assembly in September, as trade relations between the two Asian economies sour.

Sankei quoted an unidentified source close to Abe as saying, “Things might be at their worst since the normalization of diplomatic relations.”

Japan tightened restrictions on exports to South Korea of important high-tech materials used for making memory chips and display panels, citing what it has called inadequate management of sensitive items by its Asian neighbor, Reuters reports.