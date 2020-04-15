Japan's Abe to consider paying cash handout of 100,000 yen per person

The news is crossing the wires via NHK, Japan's national broadcasting organization, that Prime Minister Abe is considered the request made by the coalition partner to pay a cash handout of 100,000 yen per person.

The initial plan was to provide 300,000 yen ($2,800), to households whose monthly income has dropped to a certain level in one month between February to June, according to news reports released Tuesday.

Most nations have recently resorted to direct cash transfers or handouts to individuals as a way to help cushion the economy against the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

