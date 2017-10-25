Japan's Abe may have won election, but many don't want him as PM – Asahi Survey

According to the survey conducted by the Asahi newspaper, a majority of the people surveyed do not want Shinzo Abe to stay as the Japanese Prime Minister (PM), despite his party having won the snap election last Sunday.

Key Findings:

“Public support rate for Abe’s administration grew to 42 percent in the survey, conducted between Oct. 23 and 24, up from 38 percent in its previous survey in mid-Oct.

But 47 percent of respondents don’t want Abe to continue as prime minister, exceeding 37 percent who want him to stay, said the survey published on Wednesday.

Abe’s disapproval rating slipped to 39 percent from 40 percent, according to the Asahi’s survey.

The Asahi’s survey also showed 51 percent of respondents said the number of seats the ruling bloc’s won was “too many”, while 32 percent expressed the seat number was good.

And 54 percent of respondents said they were concerned about Abe’s policies, exceeding 29 percent who said they have positive expectations, the Asahi said.”