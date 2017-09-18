Japan's Abe calls for enforcement of sanctions against North Korea

Japan's Abe calls for enforcement of sanctions against North KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
In an editorial published in the New York Times on Sunday, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe urged the international community to remain united and enforce sanctions against North Korea after its repeated launch of ballistic missiles, Reuters reported on Monday.
Abe noted:
North Korea missile tests are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and show that North Korea can now target the United States or Europe.
Diplomacy and dialogue will not work with North Korea and concerted pressure by the entire international community is essential to tackle the threats posed by North Korea
