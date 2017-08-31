Japan’s Abe and UK’s May agree to call on China to do more on N. Korea

Japan’s Abe and UK’s May agree to call on China to do more on N. KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
Livesquawk out with the latest headlines on North Korea, citing that the Japanese PM Shinzo and UK PM Theresa May agree to call on China to do more on North Korea.
Additional comments from the UK PM Theresa May:
UK should be free to sign international trade deals during Brexit transition period
