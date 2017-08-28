Japan’s Abe: Agreed with Trump to increase pressure on North Korea

Japan’s Abe: Agreed with Trump to increase pressure on North KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe crossed the wires earlier today, via Reuters, responding to the latest North Korean missile threat.
Key Points:
Abe agreed with the US President Donald Trump in telephone talks to increase pressure on North Korea after the country’s latest missile launch.
Trump also said that the United States was “100 percent with Japan” and he showed a strong commitment to Tokyo’s defence.
