Japanese Tokyo CPI YoY Aug: 0.3% (exp 0.6%; prev 0.6%), yen unchanged

Core consumer prices in Tokyo fell 0.3% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.3% annual rise.

Tokyo CPI Ex-Fresh Food (Y/Y) Aug: -0.3% (exp 0.3%; prev 0.4%).

Tokyo CPI Ex-Fresh Food, Energy (Y/Y) Aug: -0.1% (exp 0.4%; prev 0.6%).

Description of the Tokyo CPI

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services, excluding fresh food. The index captures inflation in Tokyo. The purchasing power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.

Market implications

Meanwhile, yields between the US and Japan will be crucial following the Jackson Hole.

The JPY is more vulnerable with swings in the 10yr UST bucket —both in real and nominal terms, as analysts at TD Securities pointed out, noting that there is plenty of room for long positioning building vs the dollar, more so than most other G10 currencies.