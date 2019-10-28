Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI): In line with expectations

Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been released with the data arriving as follows:
- YoY Oct: 0.4% (exp 0.7%; prev 0.4%).
- Tokyo CPI ex-fresh food (yoy) oct: 0.5% (exp 0.7%; prev 0.5%).
- CPI ex-fresh food, energy (yoy) oct: 0.7% (exp 0.7%; prev 0.6%).
USD/JPY has not been impacted and sits at 108.97 ahead of the Tokyo open. Overnight, USD/JPY stuck to a tight range of between 108.70/75 until early NY trade when it began a squeeze to as high as 109.04 – a three-month high, backed by the bounce in US yields and a risk-on session on Wall Street. Trade deal traction has been supportive to the cross.
About CPI
The Tokyo Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services, excluding fresh food. The index captures inflation in Tokyo. The purchasing power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
