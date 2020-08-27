Japanese PM Abe to unveil plan to secure vaccine for entire population – NHK

The global leaders’ rush to have the first hands on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines got another name added and this time it's big. As per the Japanese media NHK, Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe is about to release a plan to get the pandemic’s cure for the entire nation.
Market implications
Although further details on the same are yet to be announced, the news adds to the market’s current optimism, backed by the Fed’s readiness to back the low interest rates for longer. Even so, the risk barometer S&P 500 Futures remain mostly unchanged as markets await Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and opening of the domestic markets before reacting to the trade-positive news.
