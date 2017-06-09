Japanese PM Abe: N. Korea has 'no bright future' if it continues current path

Japanese PM Abe: N. Korea has 'no bright future' if it continues current pathBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting comments from the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, citing that he wants North Korea to understand it has “no bright future” if it continues on its current path.
Further, Abe was quoted telling Reuters reporters that he wants to discuss the North Korea situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae In separately when they meet this week in Vladivostok.
