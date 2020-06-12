Japanese parliament approves second extra budget to fund coronavirus stimulus package

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, citing that the Japanese parliament has given a green light to the record JPY31.9 trillion second extra budget, which was proposed to fund the stimulus package to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, PM Shinzo Abe said that he will account for the money spent on tacking the coronavirus impact on the economy to Diet while responding to the accusations from the opposition lawmakers.

Market reaction

USD/JPY consolidates its recovery above the 107 handle, awaiting the sentiment on the European markets for the next direction. At the press time, the spot adds 0.28%, trading at 107.13.