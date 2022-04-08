Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is to hold a news conference at 0900GMT. Meanwhile, Japan plans to take additional sanctions against Russia over its "war crimes" following reports of civilians killed in Ukraine as Moscow faces renewed condemnation from global leaders.
Japan Industry Minister Hagiuda said Japan plans to reduce Russian coal imports gradually while looking for alternative suppliers. Additionally, he said Japan will corporate with Russian sanctions without inflicting a burden on industry.
The Japanese Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki said they will respond appropriately while liaising with G7, G20, when asked about US intention to skip G20 if Russia attends.
Japan Today reports that ''the government is in consultation with other members of the Group of Seven advanced nations, and the specifics of new punitive steps will be announced possibly Friday, Kishida told reporters, hours after the United States slapped a new set of sanctions on Russia.''
The article states that the Japanese government will continue to extend humanitarian assistance and secure seats on direct flights linking Poland and Japan starting this week for evacuees from Ukraine, he said. Poland has provided refuge to such people.
"The killings of innocent civilians are war crimes. I've been in deep shock." Kishida said, using the term "war crime" for the first time to describe the alleged atrocities in Ukraine.
"The aggression and war crimes should never be tolerated," he said.
Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the world organisation's leading human rights body over allegations of human rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the vote "a historic moment", telling the assembly: "We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored."
Russia is only the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the rights council.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.7500 despite upbeat RBA FSR
AUD/USD is testing daily lows at 0.7475 on the RBA’s FSR, as the aussie remains uninspired by the hawkish hints offered by the above report. AUD/USD suffered another down day on Thursday and is set to break to fresh lows below the 0.7450s amid a broadly firmer US dollar.
EUR/USD looks to drop near 1.0850 on Ukraine crisis, hawkish ECB minutes
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a six-day losing streak and is likely to extend losses on Friday amid expectations of escalation in the Ukraine crisis after Russia ceases to be a member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.
Gold bulls move in, but have a mountain to climb
Gold is trying to make headway towards critical daily resistance. Bulls need to break above $1,960 and the bears below $1,915 with firm daily closes above or below respectively. Inflation recession and war are being weighed vs. the narrative surrounding the Fed.
Polkadot price disappoints traders as bears flex control; the next target is $18.50
Polkadot price could experience more selloffs in the coming days. There were clear indicators for traders to take profit from last month's successful trade setups. Polkadot price emitted strong sell signals on the RSI.
The Fed is making it clear that inflation is the priority – Plans hikes and quantitative tightening
The markets took the Fed news remarkably well–suspiciously so. This is a market that thinks Musk buying Twitter stock is as important and interesting as Buffett buying Occidental Petroleum and HP, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.