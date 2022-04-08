Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is to hold a news conference at 0900GMT. Meanwhile, Japan plans to take additional sanctions against Russia over its "war crimes" following reports of civilians killed in Ukraine as Moscow faces renewed condemnation from global leaders.

Japan Industry Minister Hagiuda said Japan plans to reduce Russian coal imports gradually while looking for alternative suppliers. Additionally, he said Japan will corporate with Russian sanctions without inflicting a burden on industry.

The Japanese Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki said they will respond appropriately while liaising with G7, G20, when asked about US intention to skip G20 if Russia attends.

Japan Today reports that ''the government is in consultation with other members of the Group of Seven advanced nations, and the specifics of new punitive steps will be announced possibly Friday, Kishida told reporters, hours after the United States slapped a new set of sanctions on Russia.''

The article states that the Japanese government will continue to extend humanitarian assistance and secure seats on direct flights linking Poland and Japan starting this week for evacuees from Ukraine, he said. Poland has provided refuge to such people.

"The killings of innocent civilians are war crimes. I've been in deep shock." Kishida said, using the term "war crime" for the first time to describe the alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

"The aggression and war crimes should never be tolerated," he said.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the world organisation's leading human rights body over allegations of human rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the vote "a historic moment", telling the assembly: "We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored."

Russia is only the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the rights council.