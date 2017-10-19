Japanese investors buying foreign bonds – RBC CM

Japanese investors buying foreign bonds – RBC CMBy Sandeep Kanihama
Japanese investors were net buyers (JPY0.3trn) of foreign bonds in the week to last Friday, notes the analysis team at RBC Capital Markets.
Key Quotes
“After a sharp pickup in demand for foreign assets in mid-summer, the trend has been quite neutral recently, leaving overall demand for JPY more likely to be driven by speculative positioning (still materially long USD/JPY on our measures) and hedging flow.”
“Japan’s September trade surplus came in at JPY0.2trn (consensus JPY0.3trn). Exports were up 14% y/y, though most of this growth continues to reflect prices rather than volumes. In volume terms, exports were up 4% y/y – in line with the recent trend.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.