Japanese inflationary pressures likely remained soft in July - HSBC

Japanese inflationary pressures likely remained soft in July - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at HSBC offer a sneak peek into Friday’s Japanese inflation data, stating that the inflationary pressures are likely remained soft last month.
Key Quotes:
“Underlying inflationary pressures likely remained soft in July, although broadly remaining in positive territory.
Real GDP growth in 2Q17 was firm and should continue to put pressure on already extremely tight labour market conditions.
However, wage growth continues to disappoint, with the June average monthly cash earnings actually declining 0.4% y-o-y.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.