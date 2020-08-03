Japanese headline inflation for July 0.6% vs. 0.3% expected

Japanese headline inflation for July arrived at 0.6% vs. 0.3% expected.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.4 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.2 percent annual rise.

Full report can be found here.

key notes

Tokyo area July CPI excluding fresh food, energy prices +0.6 pct YoY - govt.

Tokyo area July core CPI +0.4 pct YoY - govt (Reuters poll: +0.2 pct).

Tokyo area July overall CPI +0.6 pct YoY - govt.

USD/JPY update

The pair were making tracks to the upside overnight as the US dollar extended its correction higher into the 106 area once again. At the time of the data, the pair was straddling the figure, consolidating in a slow Asian market.

Description

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services, excluding fresh food. The index captures inflation in Tokyo. The purchasing power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.