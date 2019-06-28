Japanese government official: Trump and Abe agree that US-Japan ties are stronger than ever

A Japanese government official is out on the wires this Friday morning in Asia stating that both Japan's Prime Minister Abe and his US counterpart Trump agree that ties between the two nations are stronger than ever.

President Donald Trump arrived at G-20 summit Thursday after criticizing India, Germany and Japan, which is hosting the gathering of world leaders.

Key quotes

"Trump appreciates Japanese investment in the US."

"There were no talks on US-Japan security between Trump and Abe."