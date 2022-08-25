In its monthly economic report, Japan’s government kept the view that its economy is "moderately picking up" pace while raising the outlook for factory output.

Key points

"The economy is picking up moderately.”

“It is expected to pick up ahead as we stand ready to take all possible steps to prevent infections as socioeconomic activity normalizes.”

“We are maintaining our economic view that the economy is gradually improving.”

“We are raising our forecast for factory output for the first time in seven months, as production appears to be improving.”

“Production bounced back from declines seen in April and May as China's anti-coronavirus lockdowns eased.”

"Downward deviation in world economy stemming from the global monetary tightening is emerging as risks that weigh on Japan's economy.”

"Attention needs to be fully paid to supply constraints and a price-hike impact on households and corporations."

Market reaction

USD/JPY is under heavy selling pressure in Asia this Thursday, undermined by broad US dollar weakness and risk-off market environment, as investors remain cautious ahead of the Jakcson Hole Symposium.

The spot was last seen trading at 136.73, down 0.27% on the day.