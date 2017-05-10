Japanese election outcome is hard to predict - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs’ analysts out with a preview of the Japanese snap election due on October 22nd.

Key Quotes:

“The outcome is hard to predict, however, given around one-third of voters are likely to be undecided.

The election will be contested under a tripolar configuration, comprising

(1) the ruling coalition LDP/Komeito,

(2) groups of parties centered by Ms. Koike, governor of Tokyo,

and (3) groups of left-wing parties.

Opinion polls indicate that the ruling parties will win a simple majority at least”