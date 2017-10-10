Japanese economy outlook - Nomura

Japanese economy outlook - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura explained that although they expect economic recovery in Japan to continue, a possible downturn in the global economic cycle could slow exports.
Key Quotes:
• We expect core CPI inflation to stay below the targeted 2% level though a gradual acceleration is likely for a while.
• Although longer-term JGB yields remain stable, we think the BOJ is unlikely to taper its JGB purchase guidelines.
• The risk is for renewed yen appreciation caused by geopolitical tensions or deterioration in the Chinese economy
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.