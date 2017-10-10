Japanese economy outlook - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura explained that although they expect economic recovery in Japan to continue, a possible downturn in the global economic cycle could slow exports.

Key Quotes:

• We expect core CPI inflation to stay below the targeted 2% level though a gradual acceleration is likely for a while.

• Although longer-term JGB yields remain stable, we think the BOJ is unlikely to taper its JGB purchase guidelines.

• The risk is for renewed yen appreciation caused by geopolitical tensions or deterioration in the Chinese economy