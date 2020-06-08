Japanese economy minister Nishimura: Japan still focusing on containing coronavirus pandemic

Japanese economy minister Nishimura has crossed the wires and said that it is too "premature to consider fiscal, monetary steps aimed at stimulating consumption as Japan is still focusing on containing coronavirus pandemic."
Japan shouldn't think about fiscal reform now, future tax hikes not on my mind.
Market implications
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has already doubled Japan’s stimulus measures, delivering on his bold promise to keep businesses and households afloat with the world’s biggest virus-response package.
A 117 trillion yen ($1.1 trillion) set of measures were approved by his cabinet last month which includes financing help for struggling companies, subsidies to help firms pay rent and several trillion yen for health care assistance and support for local economies.
The spending will be funded by a second supplementary budget that breaks a record for an extra budget set only in April.
The full force of virus damage has yet to show up in Japan's GDP data, yet analysts see GDP shrinking by more than 20% this quarter and say the recovery could be slow as exports, tourism and business investment struggle to rebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY recedes to 109.50 on USD selling, Japan's Q1 GDP revised higher
USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity during Monday's Asian trading hours largely due to broad-based losses in the US dollar. Friday's US jobs report has revived the talk of a V-shaped recovery. Japan's first-quarter GDP has been revised higher.
AUD/USD: Bulls keep 0.7000 on radar as trade optimism prevails
Bulls keep 0.7000 on radar as trade optimism prevails despite holiday in Australia. China’s upbeat trade data, published on Sunday, seems to have offered the immediate direction to the Aussie pair.
WTI cheers OPEC+ announcement to refresh three-month high above $40.00
WTI takes the bids to the highest since March 06 after gap-up opening to $39.65 at the week’s start. Bulls cheer OPEC+ supply cut extension, Saudi Arabia’s price hike to stay firmer above $40.00.
Gold: Nears five-week low, under $1,700, amid broad risk-on sentiment
Gold prices struggle to extend recoveries from $1,670.76, lowest since May 01. Despite being above Friday’s low of $1,670.76, the bullion nears the lowest in more than a month as safe-havens remains offered amid broadly upbeat trading sentiment.
Fed moves back to center stage as transmission mechanism is challenged
The Federal Reserve moves to center stage next week. Outside of the US and Chinese inflation measures, it looks to be a relatively light week in terms of high-frequency economic data. Investors are still ruminating over the surprising jobs report.