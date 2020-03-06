Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura: Coronavirus outbreak is impacting Japanese economy

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was out with some comments in the last hour, via Reuters, saying that the coronavirus is spreading globally and impacting the domestic economy.

Will adopt necessary economic and fiscal policies without hesitations while closely monitoring the virus impact, Nishimura added further.

The comments did little to ease the bearish pressure surrounding the USD/JPY pair, which remained heavily offered below the 106.00 round-figure mark, or over six-month lows.