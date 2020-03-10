Japan: Yen to remain strong in the near-term – Handelsbanken

The spreading of COVID-19 has forced the yen to appreciate, as is normally the case for the currency in times of crisis. This entails further pressure on an already stressed central bank, as Kiran Sakaria from Handelsbanken notes.
Key quotes
“Inflation figures from Tokyo were weaker than anticipated, further underlining the problem. In addition, consumers’ willingness to buy remains subdued.”
“The new coronavirus is threatening the summer Olympics in Tokyo. We see no relief on the horizon for Japan, and we expect the yen to remain strong for the near future.”
“In the slightly longer term, however, we believe more measures will be taken, which may result in a weaker currency.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.14 ahead of Trump's stimulus decision
EUR/USD is trading below 1.14 as US bond yields and stocks hold onto most of the recovery ahead of President Trump's decision about fiscal stimulus to counter the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.30 amid dollar strength, stimulus concerns
GBP/USD has dropped and trades around 1.30 as the dollar bounces back after the coronavirus-related crash on Monday. Trump's decision on fiscal stimulus is awaited. Speculation about post-Brexit negotiations and the UK budget are also in play.
Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act
What is next for stocks and currencies? Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action, the rout in oil prices and more, as volatility remains extreme.
Gold New York: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops
XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.