Japan: Will consider expanding the strict examination if improper use of exports to S. Korea is found, KRW unexpectedly rises

Japan Industry Minister Seko is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that “if improper use of exports to South Korea is found, we will consider expanding the strict examination beyond the three high tech materials”.

Despite the trade-negative news, the South Korean Won (KRW) witnessed some aggressive buying, knocking-off the USD/KRW cross to three-day lows of 1,208.25.

On Wednesday, USD/KRW traded near the highest levels since 2016 around 1220 levels after the Won fell on the US President Trump’s comments. Trump tweeted: "South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the United States of America."

Earlier today, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that it is considering easing back some of the restrictions imposed in July. The exports of some semiconductor manufacturing materials to South Korea is said to be approved.

USD/KRW Levels to watch