Japan: Will consider expanding the strict examination if improper use of exports to S. Korea is found, KRW unexpectedly rises

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Japan Industry Minister Seko is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that “if improper use of exports to South Korea is found, we will consider expanding the strict examination beyond the three high tech materials”.

Despite the trade-negative news, the South Korean Won (KRW) witnessed some aggressive buying, knocking-off the USD/KRW cross to three-day lows of 1,208.25.

On Wednesday, USD/KRW traded near the highest levels since 2016 around 1220 levels after the Won fell on the US President Trump’s comments. Trump tweeted: "South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the United States of America."

Earlier today, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that it is considering easing back some of the restrictions imposed in July. The exports of some semiconductor manufacturing materials to South Korea is said to be approved.

USD/KRW Levels to watch

USD/KRW

Overview
Today last price 1208.53
Today Daily Change -4.49
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1213.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1187.23
Daily SMA50 1179.1
Daily SMA100 1168.78
Daily SMA200 1146.39
Levels
Previous Daily High 1219.8
Previous Daily Low 1211.8
Previous Weekly High 1208.45
Previous Weekly Low 1179.75
Previous Monthly High 1190.38
Previous Monthly Low 1149.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1214.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1216.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 1209.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 1206.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 1201.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 1217.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 1222.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 1225.94

 

 

