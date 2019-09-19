Japan wants reconfirmation of no new levies on autos before a trade deal with US – Nikkei

Japanese daily, the Nikkei Asian Review, reports the latest comments from the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, as he said on Wednesday that Japan wants confirmation that no additional auto tariffs will be imposed before signing a new trade deal with the US.

Key Highlights:

"At a summit in September last year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received direct assurance from President Trump that there will be no additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles."

"I hope to reconfirm this at the final negotiations for a bilateral trade deal."

The US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe are scheduled to meet on September 25th in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA).

Meanwhile, USD/JPY corrected sharply to test the 108 handle in the Asian trades this Thursday, as markets await the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policty decision for fresh trading impetus.