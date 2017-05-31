Skip to main content
Japan Vehicle Production (YoY) up to 16.3% in May from previous 4.7%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
04:55 GMT
Australian CAPEX survey to provide some further guidance on growth prospects - Westpac
FXStreet
|
04:52 GMT
EUR/USD looks vulnerable below 1.1170, German data eyed
FXStreet
|
04:49 GMT
Australia: Private credit business advances, housing slows – Westpac
FXStreet
|
04:26 GMT
Reuters poll: Japan trims equities, boost bond holdings
FXStreet
|
04:25 GMT
Australia: Spending on consumption-based goods and services slowed to 2.0% in Q1 2017 - NAB
FXStreet
|
04:21 GMT
Sell EUR/AUD for target of 1.4730 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
04:15 GMT
GBP/USD: UK election jitters to weigh amid lack of data
FXStreet
|
04:12 GMT
Australia: Online sales slower over the year, contract in the month - NAB
FXStreet
|
04:12 GMT
Moody’s: Growth in China will continue to slow over 2017
FXStreet
|
03:29 GMT
USD/CNY: Yuan hits fresh 4-month highs
FXStreet
|
03:18 GMT
Goldman Sachs downgrades Oil-price forecast
FXStreet
|
03:06 GMT
USD/JPY extends the break beyond 111 amid notable USD demand
FXStreet
|
02:55 GMT
NZD/USD fades a spike to 0.7120, weaker Oil weighs
FXStreet
|
02:31 GMT
Japan's industrial production hits highest level since 2008
FXStreet
|
02:07 GMT
AUD/JPY rejected again near 83 handle post-Aus data
FXStreet
|
02:01 GMT
PBOC sets USD/CNY central rate at 6.8633 vs. 6.8698 Friday
FXStreet
|
01:40 GMT
Australia Private Sector Credit (YoY) dipped from previous 5% to 4.9% in April
FXStreet
|
01:33 GMT
Australia Private Sector Credit (MoM): 0.4% (April) vs 0.3%
FXStreet
|
01:32 GMT
ANZ NZ business confidence: good times can go on longer - ANZ
FXStreet
|
01:28 GMT
Load More content ...