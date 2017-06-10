Japan, US to hold second round of economic dialogue on October 16 - RTRS

Japan, US to hold second round of economic dialogue on October 16 - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso crossed the wires earlier today, via Reuters, noting that he would meet the US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington D.C. on Oct. 16th for the second round of an economic dialogue between the two countries.
The first round of the US-Japan economic dialogue, which was held in Tokyo in April, ended largely without incident.
