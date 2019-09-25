Japan, US to each open up $7bln of markets in trade deal – Jiji

According to the Japanese news outlet, Jiji, Japan and the US are likely to each open up $7bln of markets in a trade deal.

The point of conflict so far in reaching a deal is that Japan wants written confirmation from the US that the latter will not impose hefty tariffs on its auto exports.

Markets are eagerly awaiting a US-Japan trade deal to be reached as early as this evening when the US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe meet at 1610 GMT on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The above story has little to no impact on the JPY markets, as USD/JPY keeps its recent recovery mode intact near 107.35, awaiting fresh cues on a potential trade deal and Trump’s presser at 2000 GMT.