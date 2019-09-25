Japan, US to each open up $7bln of markets in trade deal – Jiji

According to the Japanese news outlet, Jiji, Japan and the US are likely to each open up $7bln of markets in a trade deal.
The point of conflict so far in reaching a deal is that Japan wants written confirmation from the US that the latter will not impose hefty tariffs on its auto exports.
- Sources: Japan wants written auto tariffs assurances from US - Reuters
- US reportedly won't scrap auto tariffs in trade deal with Japan - Kyodo
Markets are eagerly awaiting a US-Japan trade deal to be reached as early as this evening when the US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe meet at 1610 GMT on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The above story has little to no impact on the JPY markets, as USD/JPY keeps its recent recovery mode intact near 107.35, awaiting fresh cues on a potential trade deal and Trump’s presser at 2000 GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.10 amid growing trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, lower. President Trump criticized China in the UN despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
GBP/USD struggling around 1.2450 as political uncertainty grows
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, off the highs. Optimism from parliament's reconvening has faded as the next steps are unclear. There is no breakthrough in Brexit talks.
USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, just below mid-107.00s
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1530 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within the striking distance of near three-week tops set in the previous session.
Forex Today: Trump in trouble, UK parliament is back, trade uncertainty is weighing
US Democrats have announced they will move to impeach President Donald Trump. The move weighed on markets and pushed safe-havens such as the yen higher.