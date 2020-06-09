Japan-UK agree to work on a swift agreement on economic partnership to secure business continuity

The Japanese government is out with the latest statement, citing that Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi and UK Trade Minister Truss agreed to work on a swift agreement on an economic partnership to secure business continuity for both nations.

The statement added: Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi welcomes the UK Trade Minister Truss' interests in Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)-11.

Further, Motegi and Truss exchanged views on the World Trade Organization (WTO) and agreed to continue close cooperation, the Govt statement reported.

Market reaction

The positive development between both trading partners failed to lift the sentiment around the pound or add gains to the Japanese currency.

USD/JPY sheds 0.52% to challenge daily lows at 107.80 while GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2650 amid broad risk-aversion.