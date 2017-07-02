Skip to main content
Japan Trade Balance - BOP Basis up to ¥806.8B in December from previous ¥313.4B
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
Japan Current Account n.s.a. below forecasts (¥1294.5B) in December: Actual (¥1112.2B)
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
Japan Bank lending (YoY) down to 2.5% in January from previous 2.6%
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
RBNZ preview: shouldn’t ruffle markets much - Westpac
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
NZD/USD down -0.20% on the day at 0.7294 supported by 200 1hr sma, 0.7286
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 23:29 GMT
EUR/USD: bears lining up January-February retracement objectives
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 22:50 GMT
WTI making bearish tracks below key technical support (now resistance) at 52.80
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 22:20 GMT
Gold increases bullish tone above 100-DMA; Chinese demand unstoppable
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 22:18 GMT
RBA, RBNZ and Fed focus - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 21:55 GMT
Macro FX Ideas: Buy USD/CAD - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 21:40 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: 14.2M vs 5.8M
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 21:39 GMT
Wall Street mixed in volatile US session with plenty going on
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 21:38 GMT
Japan-US summit preview - Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 20:23 GMT
EUR/JPY hits 2-months lows and rebounds to 120.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 20:09 GMT
USD/CAD: looking bullish to 1.3280
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 20:04 GMT
United States Consumer Credit Change registered at $14.16B, below expectations ($20B) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 20:01 GMT
Market wrap: volatility higher - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 19:26 GMT
UK to hardexit EU by 2019 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 19:11 GMT
EUR/GBP tumbles to 0.8530
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 19:02 GMT
USD/JPY: bears eye up a test to the base of the cloud, which lies at 109.92
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 19:00 GMT
Load More content ...