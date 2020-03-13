Japan top currency diplomat to brief reporters after 3-party meeting – Reuters news

Japan top currency diplomat to brief reporters after 3-party meeting according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Reuters News.
Key notes
Japan senior MoF official: MoF, BoJ, FSA preparing to hold a meeting.
Japan MoF, BoJ, FSA to hold meeting at 0240GMT – MoF.
Earlier in the session: BOJ offers to buy ¥500 billion in unscheduled repo operation
