Japan Tokyo CPI (YoY) Sep 0.4% (est 0.5%; prev 0.6%)

- Japan Tokyo CPI (YoY) for September arrived at 0.4% vs estimates of 0.5% and previous 0.6%.
- USD/JPY to pushed lower by safe-haven demand towards the 105.00 area on a 3-month view.
The consumer price index for Ku-area of Tokyo in September 2019 (preliminary) was 101.8 (2015=100), up 0.4% over the year before seasonal adjustment, and down 0.1% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.
- Japan Tokyo CPI (YoY) for September arrived at 0.4% vs estimates of 0.5% and previous 0.6%.
- Japan Tokyo CPI ex. fresh food (YoY) Sep 0.5% (est 0.6%; prev 0.7%).
- Japan Tokyo CPI ex. fresh food & energy (YoY) Sep 0.6% (est 0.6%; prev 0.7%).
All eyes on 31st Oct BoJ meeting
Meanwhile, casting minds back tot he recent Bank of Japan meeting, the central made no formal policy changes at its meeting on September 19 and the policy statement showed that the BoJ considered it was necessary to pay “closer attention” to the chance that momentum towards achieving its 2.0% inflation target could be lost.
"At his post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor agreed that he was becoming more keen to ease policy compared with the previous meeting in July," analysts at Rabobank explained," adding, "the BoJ has signalled that a review of prices and the economy will take place next month. This suggests that the October 31 policy meeting could be crucial. While further easing by the BoJ should technically undermine the value of the JPY, its safe haven appeal means that international and geopolitical news can be the overwhelming driver of the currency. Bearing in mind the slow-down in global growth and tension between the US and China and the US and Iran, we see scope for USD/JPY to pushed lower by safe-haven demand towards the 105.00 area on a 3 month view."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fiber enters the Asian session near the 2019 lows
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is currently challenging the 1.0918 support.
GBP/USD: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence
Sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA), coupled with the bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.