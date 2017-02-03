Skip to main content
Japan Tokyo Consumer Price Index (YoY) fell from previous 0.1% to -0.3% in February
By
FXStreet Team
Japan Tokyo Consumer Price Index (YoY) fell from previous 0.1% to -0.3% in February
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Japan Jobs/applicants ratio came in at 1.43, below expectations (1.44) in January
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Japan Overall Household Spending (YoY) below expectations (-0.4%) in January: Actual (-1.2%)
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Japan Unemployment Rate meets forecasts (3%) in January
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Japan National Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 0.3% to 0.4% in January
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
AUD/USD headed below key 0.7450?
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 23:03 GMT
Outlook for the antipodeans and rates - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 22:35 GMT
Australia AiG Performance of Services Index down to 49 in January from previous 54.5
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 22:31 GMT
Mexico Fiscal Balance, pesos increased to -29.62B in February from previous -224.84B
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 22:12 GMT
US data preview and review - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 22:00 GMT
Event risks ahead - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 21:54 GMT
Wall Street dropping back on Financials and Caterpilla raide
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 21:46 GMT
USD/CHF poised for further gains
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 21:44 GMT
USD/HUF volatility measures could spark profit taking
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 21:02 GMT
USD/NOK volatility measures could spark profit taking
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 20:01 GMT
Forex today: even more upside in the dollar and yields
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 19:58 GMT
USD/JPY hits fresh 2-week highs above 114.50
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 19:57 GMT
USD/CAD: Rally continues amid strong USD and falling oil prices
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 19:52 GMT
NZD/USD: fundamentals don't tally with technicals
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 19:23 GMT
EUR/NOK volatility measures could spark profit taking
FXStreet
|
Mar 02, 19:03 GMT
Load More content ...